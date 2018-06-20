Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jun 20, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven nabbed the demos that mattered.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven’s night in total people, main channels and the demos that matter. Seven’s House Rules was third nationally with a solid 1.31 million, easily ahead of Masterchef Australia with 1.12 million. Nine’s Buying Blind averaged 702,000 -- meaning most viewers preferred something more interesting from 7.30pm to 9pm. The ABC’s Back In Time For Dinner averaged 842,000 nationally for an hour from 8.30pm.

The World Cup game between Japan and Colombia last night on SBS was watched by a solid 553,000 nationally. See, Optus, that is how it is done. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close