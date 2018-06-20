Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night in total people, main channels and the demos that matter. Seven’s House Rules was third nationally with a solid 1.31 million, easily ahead of Masterchef Australia with 1.12 million. Nine’s Buying Blind averaged 702,000 -- meaning most viewers preferred something more interesting from 7.30pm to 9pm. The ABC’s Back In Time For Dinner averaged 842,000 nationally for an hour from 8.30pm.

The World Cup game between Japan and Colombia last night on SBS was watched by a solid 553,000 nationally. See, Optus, that is how it is done.