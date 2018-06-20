Crikey hunts for a newshound

The Crikey bunker has an opening. We’re after a whip smart junior, part-time reporter to join our team of editors, journalists and commentators.

As a growing, independent news website featuring commentary on politics, media, business, culture and technology, we’re looking for someone willing to jump on the phones and ask people in power the tricky questions.

We need someone fresh, cheeky and hungry, someone who gets Crikey‘s mission and wants to be part of a robust independent Australian media. This person might be recent graduate of a media or journalism degree with a few bylines under the belt, looking for their first step in the industry. Or perhaps you’ve found another way into media and reporting and want to take the next step.

We’re after someone persistent, who can deliver clean crisp prose for a growing digital audience with a dose of humour and perspective.

The gig will likely involve 20 hours a week in either Sydney, Melbourne or Canberra but you’ll be reporting to Crikey’s associate editors based in Melbourne.

If this sounds like you, contact [email protected] by Monday June 25. Please use “Part-time reporter” in the subject line, and attach a cover letter, resume and examples of your work.