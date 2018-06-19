The ten truths the left can never admit
What truths cannot be uttered on the left? Just as there are things that can never be admitted on the right, so too are there unmentionable things on the other side.
Jun 19, 2018
What truths cannot be uttered on the left? Just as there are things that can never be admitted on the right, so too are there unmentionable things on the other side.
If there are certain truths that cannot be uttered on the right, even by the Prime Minister, for fear of upsetting people, there are similarly facts that no one can utter on the left without incurring the collective wrath of their ideological colleagues. Here they are:
1. “Stopping the boats” was a huge success in terms of preventing loss of life among asylum seekers.
One thought on “The ten truths the left can never admit”
No points for guessing who woke up cranky this morning.
The blinkers being on too tightly, are probably responsible for your headache.