The 10 truths the left can never admit
What truths cannot be uttered on the left? Just as there are things that can never be admitted on the right, so too are there unmentionable things on the other side.
Jun 19, 2018
If there are certain truths that cannot be uttered on the right, even by the Prime Minister, for fear of upsetting people, there are similarly facts that no one can utter on the left without incurring the collective wrath of their ideological colleagues. Here they are:
1. “Stopping the boats” was a huge success in terms of preventing loss of life among asylum seekers.
No points for guessing who woke up cranky this morning.
The blinkers being on too tightly, are probably responsible for your headache.
As someone who considers themselves firmly on the left:
1. true, but I would say the bigger factor is a change in regional refugee patters that I don’t think had much to do with stop the boat policies. More importantly, the same could have been achieved via humane methods.
2. True
3. True
4. Absolutely false. The people who complain about things like sugar or smoking regulations are rarely left-wing.
5. I agree that it doesn’t work, but I don’t think that’s a taboo among the left at all.
6. I don’t know enough about this to comment
7. True and something that annoys me about my side no end.
8. True
9. It absolutely should not
10. A taboo only because it’s not true. I don’t think socialism has ever been tried. Every country that has had a “socialism” phase was basically a power-hungry kleptocracy dictatorship that masqueraded as socialism to hide the fact that it was. Maybe it’s not possible to have socialism without falling into dictatorships, but one thing is for certain. Actual socialism has never been successful because it has never been tried.
Was going to argue the point on socialism, but you have covered it well Saugoof. A socialist democracy is entirely possible, it just hasn’t happened yet, they have all been kleptocracies/dictatorships.
On the other end of the scale, the greatest periods of growth in western economies coincided with socialist market economy mix. The mixed economy is probably the best option, as long as the socialism is the greater part. I can’t think of any period where a reasonable attempt at socialism has been tried, or in the case of US intervention in south american countries, been allowed as an experiment.
Trump is legitimate.
He lost the popular vote and the electoral college is undemocratic because it gives a greater weight to the smaller states.
and at a less theoretical level, who is chopping down old growth forests in Victoria and who is mining coal in Queensland? who is demolishing public housing in our cities and who is ensuring refugees remain imprisoned without hope? nobody dares join the dots on the CFMMEU or there will be a pile on ..
Mostly utter nonsense. The first three things you mention are all being done by the private sector, who are all very generous donors to the Right Wing of the political spectrum. The last thing you mention is most ruthlessly being pursued by the Federal Coalition.
So not sure how the heck you manage to shoe-horn the CFMEU into this discussion. Not that the CFMEU is especially Left-Wing these days.
1. Actually dead wrong. There were several significant tragedies involving SIEV’s-that we know of-SIEVX being the worst one documented. Operation Sovereign Borders did nothing to slow down the number of boats heading our way, it merely silenced the reporting of them. Also, push factors have historically had a larger impact on the number of boats than any Australian policies. However, if you think driving asylum seekers slowly insane-at massive cost to the tax-payer-is worth a few lives saved (rather than, say, speeding up the processing of asylum seekers within Indonesia & flying them straight here-at a fraction of the price) then your moral compass is seriously screwed up.
2. The failure of the GST was entirely the fault of Howard himself. Had he worked with all parties to create a truly equitable Goods & Services tax system, along with other long overdue changes to the tax system, rather than doing his usual horse trading nonsense, then our Tax System might not be the basket case it currently is.
3. Largely wrong. The pursuit of Capitalism during the Cold War-to the exclusion of all else-actually had devastating consequences for a large number of developing nations-such as Zaire, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, East Timor, The Philippines, Chile…..just to name a few. It was the actions of Grass Roots organisations, fighting for a greater slice of the pie, that helped those people…….the corporations & their backers certainly didn’t give it to them.
4. Wow, way to conflate “harm minimisation” with outright “paternalism”. I don’t see too many of the Left demanding stuff gets banned outright, that tends to be the Conservatives……unless it can make their donors rich, of course.
5. Neither does one sided Free Trade Agreements & Tariff removals, as we have seen in Australia.
6. If that is true, then how come so many Elite Private Schools still end up financially better off than their Public School equivalents? Note that all of this comes about after 6 years of outright obstructionism & lies from the Conservative side of politics.
7. There is a huge difference between NIMBY’ism & opposition to projects that will destroy lives & the environment for the benefit of only a small minority (WestConnex comes immediately to mind).
8. Trump is illegitimate by the standards he & his followers wanted to impose. It was he-in 2012-that called the Electoral College vote a “cancer on democracy”, when he thought Obama only won the College Vote, & the criticisms he is garnering are far more deserved than those heaped on Obama for 8 years by the TEA Party (aka Koch Brothers trolls). He tapped into voter apathy, white “grievance” & general stupidity of FAUX News watchers…..which is akin to shooting fish in a barrel. Now that he is there, he is behaving precisely like every candidate he has ever criticised-only with far less impulse control.
9. Pop onto Facebook or read News Corpse to see just how little 18C is “restricting” freedom of speech. The true restrictions on our freedoms come from the Coalition implementing ever harsher “anti-terror” laws, & the like, to try & shut down any legitimate criticism of their regime.
10. Sigh, another person who doesn’t know the difference between Socialism & Communism. Socialism is about creating a more equitable society, via a more progressive tax system, more equitable funding of public health & education, better rights for workers at all levels, more direct representation by government….& a number of other factors. Plenty of Western European Democracies have successfully gone done the Socialist Route-to greater or lesser degrees-& nearly all of them have much better societies & economies than the US, UK & Australia. Heck, even Germany, with a “Tory” government is still much more Socialist than Australia……even when Labor are in government.
BTW, Bernard. Keep it up, & I’m sure you’ll be getting your letter of acceptance from News Corpse.
Apart from the difficulty in determining who is “of the left” and who is “of the right” it’s interesting that you call your lists “ten truths” and not “ten facts”. My observation, having read both lists, is that neither list had ten truths but rather a mixture of some verifiable fact sprinkled with a healthy dose of opinion. Perhaps a list of “ten truths” that journalists can never admit to would be interesting. Could I suggest the first:
1. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts dressed up as truth – unless you’re a journalist.
It’s a fun game isn’t it?
“Stopping the boats (to stop the drownings)” was the third rendition of the same ideology; after “Stopping the boats (to stop the [Children Overboard] Muslims)”, then when that was blown out of the water by a shot of truth, it was renamed “Stopping the boats (to stop the Muslim terrorists)” – but that was open to interpretation, so they jumped baskets to loand on the more humane sounding present one.
Tomayto : Tomartow?
Yeah, remember when Howard tried to imply that asylum seeker boats might be carrying “terrorist sleepers”?!?! Bit odd given how easy it’d be for potential terrorists to get a tourist, business or student visa for Australia.
Slightly uncomfortable that I agree with most things on both lists. With regard to this list:
1. Yes
2. Yes – but it needs to be vastly improved.
3. Not really. Scientific inquiry and technological improvements are most responsible, but yes, capitalism has enabled them better than others forms of economic organisation.
4. An overstatement.
5. Yes
6. Yes
7. Yes
8. The jury is out. If Hilary had actually done what Donald is accused by some of doing I’ve no doubt he would call her “illegitimate”, and for once I would agree with him.
9. Yes
10 Yes
That actually wasn’t so hard after all!
Perhaps it’s old age creeping on but Crikey begins more and more to resemble the old Brit mag Encounter. Keane would be quite at home there. Seems that there is less and less coverage of what is going on in the world and more and more half- baked opinion. This latest contribution could have been written by anyone from the Institute of Public Affairs, who knows perhaps it was.