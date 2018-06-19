Razer: the muddled logic of ‘left-wing’ survivalists
Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, self-identified “liberal” and even “left” preppers have been sharing tips on seed banks and buoying the bug-out sector. It’s not that prepping has gone mainstream; radically thick individualism has.
In 2003, US critic Fredric Jameson recounted the view that it is easier to imagine the end of the world than it is to imagine the end of capitalism. In 2011, the thought found its way into the speech of the Occupy movement, which had sought to imagine a form of social organisation beyond capitalism. In 2018, Jameson’s intended point remains true: it is now a hard labour to free our political imagination from the crises of recent centuries. Still, it’s always been an easy work to imagine the end of the world.
It’s not just easy but potentially thrilling to imagine the end-times. People have been doing it for some time.
9 thoughts on “Razer: the muddled logic of ‘left-wing’ survivalists”
Nice work Helen. I ran out of baked beans this morning, so I guess I’ll keep on shopping and otherwise attempting to commune with a low impact lifestyle.
As someone who considers themselves very left-wing, and is in the midst of a very long spell of eco-anxiety (already checking out real estate in Otago) thank you for some much-needed perspective.
“Après nous, le déluge” – was uttered by the French aristocracy to threaten the common people that if they did not keep the aristocracy in power, the end of the world would ensue. Well, they did away with the aristocracy but the world continued on anyway.
Leaders of so-called nuclear nations make the same threat today. Many of us were silly enough (in fact, most of us) to believe it when we were told, “you’re all gonna die, you’re all gonna die! I guess it sounds more impressive in French. But it sounds scary and they sound important. More fool us.
We should ignore Trump and Kim and Reagan and all the rest, and plant potatoes in the back garden anyway. We might even hear some real birdsong while we are turning the spade.
Roger. My kipflers were a disaster last year!
Perhaps talking to them would inspire the seedlings to potate. A chair and and a glass of wine might help you expound at length on matters er, potentious.
But only one benighted nation had the motto “better dead than Red” (after you, septic) and, without shame or even the slightest embarrassment or hint of cog-dis, formulated the aptly name “policy” of M.A.D.
Chill out – neither climate change nor even nook winter will end the world, just organised (sic!) society.
History, albeit in shreds and pieces, tends to survive to be found and, usually, misinterpreted by those that come after.
Dear MzRaz perhaps is too young & innocent to remember the alt-tek/self sufficiency movements which followed the hippie daze – that was predicated on prepping for the crapocalypse in whatever form it arrived.
Sure, it turned out to be a mite difficult for over entitled, urban wankers and the vast majority went back to being consuming units in a bread-head economy but some made a success of it. (Hint, the ones where the gender roles were not simply transferred from the morass they were leaving behind – blokes sitting around pontificating when the hay needed winning or too drunk/stoned to dig the garden whilst the distaff side did what they always do, coped with the kids in harsh conditions.)
You deserve a bouquet for a 2018 depiction of “American Gothic”. Frist class! However, in regard to a number of observations, I happen to be somewhat critical.
“It is radically thick individualism that permits a teenager to imagine herself simultaneously happy and alone in a nuclear winter, a British Prime Minister to claim that there is “no such thing as society”
The ‘society’ acts and is acted upon. To that extent there is no such thing. When at primary school (in a small town in NZ) a marriage between the son of a tradesman and the daughter of a retailer was a big deal. Homosexual marriage ? Seeking communion ? forget it.
“or a white supremacist to believe that he could possibly be happy alone in the woods without evidence of the hatred that defines him”
Thus, apparently, the thick teenager and the white supremacist have a prima facie opportunity of becoming an “item” in the New World. Their collective relief of being un-burdened with the vicissitudes of their former existence (thank you god) provides for optimism. True, from an extentialist perspective, their anguish and hence their knowledge of themselves will evaporate – but no more (or less) than that.
“She calls herself “left-wing”. .But, then again, so do many right-leaning liberals”.
Because, presumably, definitions don’t matter anymore; its all about “feelings” nowadays. If the budgie is as happy as the Monstera then that is as good as it is ever going to get. Pareto optimal – no less!
“If human history is to end, I’m going with it.”
Said as if you have a choice. Your thick teenager and her white supremacist soul mate (united by a contempt of – that word : society) may despise people but are wholly dependent upon “infrastructure”. They need people but not necessarily individuals (i.e. individual people).
We consider it it big deal to be able to run 1500 metres in about four minutes nowadays. At the ‘dawn’ of the Neolithic if one could not run at that pace, at age 12-15+ one didn’t get to eat. Circa 150,000 years as hunter-gathers; 10,000 years as semi-autonomous farmers; 200 years as capitalists and prols. Context?(!)