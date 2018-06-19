Sections Menu

Jun 19, 2018

Media Files: SBS the real winner in World Cup debacle

SBS has gladly stepped in to air World Cup matches while Optus scrambles to fix its streaming problems.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

SBS world cup Optus

SBS swiftly capitalises on Optus' World Cup woes, Daily Mail breaches Press Council standards, alleged pressure from the Chinese Embassy on a 60 Minutes story, plus other media tidbits from the day.

SBS wins from Optus debacle. SBS has stepped in to air World Cup matches over the next couple of days while Optus scrambles to fix its streaming problems. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called Optus CEO Allen Lew to ask him to sort out the repeated playback issues yesterday, and SBS last night announced it would be broadcasting all games live for 48 hours -- "giving all Australians the chance to enjoy the tournament".

