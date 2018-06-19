Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night as Nine again resorted to promoting the performance of its appalling Love Island. In other words, Nine’s early winter ratings slump is still there -- especially now that the weak 2018 series of The Voice has ended. But while Seven was the winner, Ten were grinners with the combination of Masterchef Australia (1.12 million nationally) and Have You Been Paying Attention (1.13 million) doing well.

Seven’s House Rules with 1.44 million had its strongest Monday night so far, but the return of First Dates Australia at 8.45pm saw the viewing audience desert Seven with over 800,000 viewers switching channels. It could only manage 618,000 national viewers and fell to fourth behind Four Corners (820,000) and Media Watch (768,000) on the ABC, Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation on Nine (821,000) and of course 'Attention on Ten.