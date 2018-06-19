Why are Macedonia and Greece brawling over a name?

A Greek protester dressed in military uniform salutes a statue of Alexander the Great.

Over the past week, Greek nationalists have clashed with riot police near the village of Pisoderi in the north of Greece. What brought these protests -- along with several more in both Greece and Macedonia -- about?

It was an agreement signed this week by the governments of Greece and Macedonia to rename the latter country the Republic of Northern Macedonia. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called this "a brave, historic, and necessary step for our peoples", while Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called upon both countries to "step out of the past and look to the future".