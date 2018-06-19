Why are Macedonia and Greece brawling over a name?
What is the agreement between Macedonia and Greece that has brought thousands of their citizens to the streets in protest? Crikey looks at the nationalist movements and historical ambiguities at the heart of the issue.
It was an agreement signed this week by the governments of Greece and Macedonia to rename the latter country the Republic of Northern Macedonia. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called this "a brave, historic, and necessary step for our peoples", while Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called upon both countries to "step out of the past and look to the future".