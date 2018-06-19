Clive, Brian, Pauline and the great physics experiment of Australian politics

So Clive Palmer is back, almost as if he'd never been away. The man who once commanded the key Senate swing party (so to speak), only for it to implode before our very eyes in, well, exactly the way we all expected, is now taking other party's leftovers.

One Nation cast-off Brian Burston is now Palmer's "Senate leader", a gig surely even the least competent politician could manage given he only has to lead himself. Erstwhile party colleague Peter Georgiou has nearly as easy a gig, having been elevated, if that's the right word, to the enviable status of One Nation Whip in a party of two. Admittedly, given Pauline Hanson's tendency to not bother showing up to work in Canberra, it may have the occasional challenge.