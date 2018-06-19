Sections Menu

Federal

Jun 19, 2018

Clive, Brian, Pauline and the great physics experiment of Australian politics

The process of senators bouncing around micro-parties is the result of unstable entities tapping into the energy of populist discontent — and breaking up as a result, in an endless process.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Clive Palmer Brian Burston

So Clive Palmer is back, almost as if he'd never been away. The man who once commanded the key Senate swing party (so to speak), only for it to implode before our very eyes in, well, exactly the way we all expected, is now taking other party's leftovers.

One Nation cast-off Brian Burston is now Palmer's "Senate leader", a gig surely even the least competent politician could manage given he only has to lead himself. Erstwhile party colleague Peter Georgiou has nearly as easy a gig, having been elevated, if that's the right word, to the enviable status of One Nation Whip in a party of two. Admittedly, given Pauline Hanson's tendency to not bother showing up to work in Canberra, it may have the occasional challenge.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close