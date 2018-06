Gary Oliver, CEO of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples, responds to Guy Rundle's article from June 14, "Rundle: the Voice to Parliament sounds like a very bad deal".

In 240 years of colonisation, we have been subjected to dispossession, cultural destruction, massacres, stolen land, stolen wages, Stolen Generations and paternalistic government policies. As a result, we face significant barriers to equal participation in the economic, social, political and cultural life of this country.