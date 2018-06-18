The ten truths Malcolm Turnbull can’t utter

Despite the power of incumbency and the leadership of his party and of the federal Coalition, the Prime Minister of Australia dares not speak some truths for fear of unleashing fury in his own ranks. These unspeakable facts end up becoming impediments to sound policy that have to be skirted around or steadfastly ignored, but which stubbornly remain there regardless of what he says. What are they?

The transition to renewable energy and the end of coal is inevitable.