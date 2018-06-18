The bizarre reason Parliament House won’t tell us who has a security pass
Parliament House says releasing its list of lobbyist organisations would constitute contempt of parliament. Translation: lobbyists will only lobby in secret.
Jun 18, 2018
Of all the excuses I’ve heard for withholding public information, my latest run-in with parliamentary authorities wins the prize for the most creative.
For more than eight months I’ve been trying to get hold of a list of organisations holding lobbyist security passes to Parliament House in Canberra. I’m not even asking for the names of individual pass holders, just a list of the organisations holding "sponsored" passes and how many each of them has.
4 thoughts on “The bizarre reason Parliament House won’t tell us who has a security pass”
Great work William. Keep pushing.
I fully agree this is absolutely ridiculous, and transparency required. I look forward to further articles on this.
Also, another topic with transparency issues I hope you could cover is Political party donations (Federal and State)…….if parties can’t be trusted then all donations should go into the one bucket and split 50:50 at election time!! Any money spent not from this bucket would have to be accounted for. Simple really.
Similar to my proposal that we cannot trust parties to honestly declare donations so the obvious check should be the expenditure.
Then require, as per criminal law, a credible explanation of the source.
I hold a pass and work on behalf of my organisation to raise issues and provide information to parliamentarians, or more often their staff. I have no problem at all with the list being released or for people to know I engage in this manner. It is true that parliamentarians when contemplating various courses of action need to rely on input form all the sectors being impacted. They cannot rely solely on their departmental staff who have their own biases and are often underresourced to be able to provide full consultative advice to outline to them the potential consequences of the action they contemplate. The most we can hope to achieve through this process is to have our voice heard and weighed amongst the other considerations and other stakeholders. There is nothing inappropriate about that. Often we are raising issues that impact consumers of our products, taxpayers and voters, as much as they impact our own organisations. No fear here.
The refusal to provide information on these public spirited “ companies holding sponsored passes” suggests that it could be interesting to know the reasons for “the flow of information to members of parliament” for external sources.
How this would “… obstruct senators and members in the performance of their functions” raises the question of their true functions such as “whom do they serve?”.