Media Files: ABC keeps cricket commentary

Cricket for ABC listeners, no soccer for Optus customers, Guthrie set to square up against critics, and other media tidbits of the day.

ABC keeps cricket commentary. The ABC will continue to broadcast the cricket on radio until 2024, after negotiating a six-year deal with Cricket Australia. There was some speculation last week that the broadcaster, which has been broadcasting cricket commentary on the radio for 84 years, would lose the rights. Earlier this year, Seven and Foxtel won the television broadcast rights to the cricket from Nine, which had held the rights since Kerry Packer bid for them in the 1970s.