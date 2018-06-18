Sections Menu

Media Files

Jun 18, 2018

Media Files: ABC keeps cricket commentary

The ABC has retained radio broadcasting rights for the cricket, defying speculation that the rights were set to shift elsewhere.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

ABC cricket

Cricket for ABC listeners, no soccer for Optus customers, Guthrie set to square up against critics, and other media tidbits of the day.

ABC keeps cricket commentary. The ABC will continue to broadcast the cricket on radio until 2024, after negotiating a six-year deal with Cricket Australia. There was some speculation last week that the broadcaster, which has been broadcasting cricket commentary on the radio for 84 years, would lose the rights. Earlier this year, Seven and Foxtel won the television broadcast rights to the cricket from Nine, which had held the rights since Kerry Packer bid for them in the 1970s.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close