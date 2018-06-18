Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Jun 18, 2018

Nine loses its voice.

2.13 million people watched Australia lose 2-1 to France on SBS Saturday night in our first game in the 2018 World Cup (the next is on Thursday night against Denmark). 

It was the grand final of The Voice on Nine Sunday night. The winner’s announcement averaged 1.38 million, which was lower than the actual grand final performance lead-in which averaged 1.42 million. Weak compared to previous years. You’d expect the grand final and winner’s announcement of a popular program like The Voice to do well last night and at least win its target younger demos. It didn’t. It couldn’t even top the night in the metros where its appeal is highest. It was beaten by the 6pm-7pm news broadcasts of Seven and its own network. Seven swept the demos with House Rules grabbing 1.42 million nationally. Nine topped total people and the main channels. Ten’s Masterchef struggled  with 1.05 million.

Topics

