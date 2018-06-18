Easy as ABC: how to privatise national broadcasting
Privatising the ABC would be relatively straightforward, and there are different options for doing it if the government really wants to get going immediately.
While the government is rushing to distance itself from the Liberal Party's now official policy that the ABC be privatised, the argument that it's somehow impossible to do doesn't stack up. Privatising the ABC doesn't present particularly complex policy challenges.
Certainly, selling the ABC is a non-starter. It costs a billion dollars a year to run, plus digital and analog radio transmission and distribution costs. And while its high-end audience is the kind of demographic advertisers drool over, the existing free-to-air broadcasters would go feral at the idea of an entirely new national network rival for diminishing advertising dollars. So flogging it, even, as one Liberal delegate suggested, to a media mogul is a non-starter.
Anything with the word “public” in it is hated by the Fiberal Party & its IPA backers. Well, except for public money, which they dearly love to live on.
Bernard Keane’s article is interesting, but the transmission costs are within the one billion costs now.
The present ABC emergency broadcasting policy relies on national, regional and metro stations and News24 to work together to monitor and broadcast warnings. The ABC is the only network in Australia which issues Watch and Act messages repeatedly and for as long as necessary. It is also the only network to issue emergency warnings every 15 minutes. If ABC Radio was split up the extra costs of broadcasting warnings would be in the millions of dollars every year. It is my view that splitting up The ABC would add pressure to emergency agency communications teams and the value of the warnings would be diminished. Ian Mannix (Former Manager, Emergency Broadcasting, ABC ).
We could probably apply a strategy like this to the House of Reps and the Senate themselves – which I’m sure the IPA would love and hey, screw democracy anyway because, really, who needs it? Mind you, the pollies would be terrified because, while the big corporates are quite happy to buy their sorry, corrupt arses, which of them would actually employ any of those losers to govern?
Any chance of Crikey bidding for the operation? I reckon you could manage the expansion into radio and TV. You’ve already got a few YouTubes up, although branding might need some sort of tie-in with Australia Zoo.
As BK points out, it’ll never happen, for the same reason there will be no ads, because of the sheer gut liquefying terror the commercial operators would suffer at the prospect of lost revenue.
Apart from this just being a RWNJ wet dream – along with compulsory voting – what they would prefer is not privatising the abolition, of both.
…or even “not privatising but abolition, of both.“
Looks like the entire membership of the Nasty Party is now living in a bubble, completely unaware of the realities of the lives of the not-wealthy. No amount of money delivered to commercial media would stop it destroying the ABC if it was bequeathed to them. They have no notion of the public good; just profit.
NO!