What would it take to fix Australia’s restrictive defamation laws?

Australia's defamation laws are often cited as one of the biggest threats to freedom of speech in this country. And if they're not updated, Melbourne University associate professor and media expert Jason Bosland believes Australia, and especially Sydney, is likely to become the libel capital of the world, including for "libel tourism". It's a dubious honour, previously held by London before laws there were updated in 2013.

High-profiles cases over the past few months have kept defamation law in the news. Last week's case between Rebel Wilson and Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman's Day, made headlines again when the Victorian Court of Appeal reduced her record payout of $4.5 million to $600,000.