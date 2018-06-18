What would it take to fix Australia’s restrictive defamation laws?
Australia is now regarded as the libel capital of the world. But just how big is this threat to press freedom, and what exactly is in need of change?
Australia's defamation laws are often cited as one of the biggest threats to freedom of speech in this country. And if they're not updated, Melbourne University associate professor and media expert Jason Bosland believes Australia, and especially Sydney, is likely to become the libel capital of the world, including for "libel tourism". It's a dubious honour, previously held by London before laws there were updated in 2013.
High-profiles cases over the past few months have kept defamation law in the news. Last week's case between Rebel Wilson and Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman's Day, made headlines again when the Victorian Court of Appeal reduced her record payout of $4.5 million to $600,000.
It comes down to whether you believe it should be illegal to attempt to harm someone by stealing their money or assaulting them, but OK to do so by publishing untrue statements about them. An extreme case is Alex Jones at InfoWars in the US (accused parents of murdered children of faking their deaths, spread untrue rumours about Hillary Clinton and ‘pizzagate’): in Australia, would/should those actions go unpunished?
The sad fact is that “the greater the truth, the greater the libel” is the guiding legal principle and the cause of many swimming pools & home extensions, not to say harbourside mansions thus resulting.
Did Obeid ever have to pay back the SMH costs and damages after suing over Kate McClymont’s articles?