Why ABC attacks went from political theatre to fundamental threat
The Liberals have been playing a long game on ABC attacks, but it's the commercial media that's now given them the final play.
Jun 18, 2018
The ABC’s output will almost certainly be privatised, if the conservative and corporate media have their way. But what would be left behind, if Australian stories were to be shifted from the public sphere into privately owned spaces?
The continuing attacks on the ABC pose an existential threat to the organisation’s ability to operate as an effective voice as part of a diverse ecosystem, leaving an exclusively private media where the Australian cultural voice will be cloistered behind paywalls.
A measured response Christopher. So what is the counter measure open to those of us who trust? You identify the existential nature of the threat and; immediacy of the threat ie “But now in Australia, the game has gone from political theatre to fundamental threat.” Bernard’s recent post also has stepped up “threat” levels via his concerns covering emergence of ‘police state’ initiatives. Trust by the Australian people in the ABC extends throughout the very fabric of social cohesion. Our belief in parliamentary, democratic governance. Personal and institutional values based on transparency and accountability. Yet now observe the daily shredding of those values. We can identify the ‘intent’ of those within the Liberal Party despite ‘fingers crossed behind backs’ of their leadership. We are not fools, nor alarmists. We know, the political and corporate threat is real. We know a strong democracy survives and prospers an a basis of trust. A balanced, free and independent ABC EXISTS AT THE CENTRE of Australian social cohesion.
The ABC is also trusted overseas. Its foreign correspondents and analysts are effectively providing “soft” intelligence from the region, to the region. Promotion of understanding between neighbours is a pretty honest way of keeping the peace.