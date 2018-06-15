Sections Menu

Jun 15, 2018

Where Trump’s tax cuts went next — straight into executives’ wallets

In unsurprising news, money from Trump's corporate tax cuts are not just going into the coffers of affected companies, but directly into the pockets of the CEOs who run them. Do we really think Australia will be any different?

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

This news will stun readers, I know, but US company executives have found a way to siphon off Trump's company tax cuts for themselves.

As is now widely accepted, the tax cuts have mostly flowed into share buybacks and higher dividends by US companies -- with buybacks hitting an all-time record level. Buybacks usually push the price of shares up. A new investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission has spotted that buybacks are being immediately followed by company executives offloading some of their own stock to take advantage of rising prices. As CNN put it, "the report studied 385 buybacks in 2017 and during the first three months of 2018. Thanks to the reliable stock bounce, insiders gained a total of $75.1 million on their stock sales, the SEC researchers calculated".

One thought on “Where Trump’s tax cuts went next — straight into executives’ wallets

  1. Sleuth

    “This news will stun readers, I know, but US company executives have found a way to siphon off Trump’s company tax cuts for themselves”. Said Bernard Keane.

    Nice one Bernard. The only ones that would be stunned are News Corp readers. Dangling a honey pot in front of anyone is very hard to resist, and greed knows no bounds amongst the already, extremely well off.
    Say NO to tax cuts for large corporations.

