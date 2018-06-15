Where Trump’s tax cuts went next — straight into executives’ wallets

This news will stun readers, I know, but US company executives have found a way to siphon off Trump's company tax cuts for themselves.

As is now widely accepted, the tax cuts have mostly flowed into share buybacks and higher dividends by US companies -- with buybacks hitting an all-time record level. Buybacks usually push the price of shares up. A new investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission has spotted that buybacks are being immediately followed by company executives offloading some of their own stock to take advantage of rising prices. As CNN put it, "the report studied 385 buybacks in 2017 and during the first three months of 2018. Thanks to the reliable stock bounce, insiders gained a total of $75.1 million on their stock sales, the SEC researchers calculated".