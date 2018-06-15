Rundle: Mulholland Drive no mere cinematic event
Jun 15, 2018
This was a hallowed act of obeisance, cinema vanishing into itself: the Astor, a vast dome of faded theatrical glory was showing a David Lynch classic.
The winter sky was raging, the trams rattled down through Prahran, and the corner of Chapel Street and Dandenong Road was suffused with a soft glow, as the Astor cinema lit up for the occasion of all occasions, perhaps its defining moment.
Three quarters of an hour before showtime, and the queue was already coming out the row of deco doors at the front of the behemoth. They were greasy-haired cineaste men with scrabbly beards, elegant couples turned out in '40s style, and pairs of female friends maybe thinking of taking it that one stage further.
yes, cannot count the number of times I have watched it on my home DVD copy, do they wear out? .. sometimes just jump straight to silencio and assume the stunned mullet position, no thinking required
One thing we do share, Guy, is love for “Mulholland Drive”, which my good wife and I saw years ago at Circular Quay and spent hours afterward mulling over its meaning. Obviously fuel for philosophers. Haven’t seen it again, though. Perhaps my good wife I should hire a DVD?