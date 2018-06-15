Sections Menu

Jun 15, 2018

Roundtable: what does the Rebel Wilson payout mean for the media?

Rebel Wilson's record defamation payout of $4.5 million has now been reduced to $600,000. We asked some informed media watchers for their thoughts on the changes.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Rebel Wilson defamation

On Thursday the Victorian Court of Appeal overturned a Supreme Court decision to award actress Rebel Wilson a record defamation payout of $4.5 million over articles published by Woman's Day in May 2015. It was reduced to $600,000 (a decision Wilson has said she would appeal).

The original award prompted serious questions about the impact of the extraordinary payout on the media, not least the precedent it set. It had already been referenced in a current defamation trial running against Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones.

