Sections Menu

Media Files

Jun 15, 2018

Media Files: Rebel Wilson to appeal defamation paycut

Actress Rebel Wilson has hit out at the Court of Appeals ruling that slashed her record defamation payout by $3.9 million. She plans to appeal the verdict.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Media files Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson comes back swinging, news.com.au gets a slap on the wrist from the Press Council, The Saturday Paper gets a new editor, and other media tidbits of the day.

Rebel to appeal reduced payout. Actress Rebel Wilson says she will appeal a reduced defamation payout, ordered by the Victorian Court of Appeal yesterday. Wilson won a record $4.5 million in damages from Bauer Media, which was reduced on appeal to $600,000. In a series of tweets, Wilson said the decision was "bizarre" and "absolutely flippant". She had sued over a series of articles published by Woman's Day in 2015, owned by Bauer Media.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close