Media Files: Rebel Wilson to appeal defamation paycut

Rebel Wilson comes back swinging, news.com.au gets a slap on the wrist from the Press Council, The Saturday Paper gets a new editor, and other media tidbits of the day.

Rebel to appeal reduced payout. Actress Rebel Wilson says she will appeal a reduced defamation payout, ordered by the Victorian Court of Appeal yesterday. Wilson won a record $4.5 million in damages from Bauer Media, which was reduced on appeal to $600,000. In a series of tweets, Wilson said the decision was "bizarre" and "absolutely flippant". She had sued over a series of articles published by Woman's Day in 2015, owned by Bauer Media.