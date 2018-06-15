Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

It is a pretty poor state of affairs that the most vibrant interesting programs on TV last night were the NRL game on Nine (644,000 nationally and 220,000 on Foxtel), the AFL game on Seven (533,000 nationally and 180,000 on Foxtel) and Masterchef (1.08 million nationally). At least Seven got 31 ad spots from the 31 goals kicked in the game. What was really weak about last night was the ABC running two programs bought after they had first appeared on Foxtel - Grand Designs Australia (825,000 nationally) and Wentworth (221,000 nationally). Both Australian content, but both examples of the creative bankruptcy at the national broadcaster at the moment.

The World Cup started late Thursday and continued into the early hours of Friday (175,000 nationally for Russia V Saudi Arabia on SBS). And the weekend is all sport -- France has a training run against Australia on Saturday night, the Swans play the Weagles tonight in Sydney, there’s cricket on tomorrow night from England and the Wallabies play Ireland tomorrow night in the second test in Melboring.