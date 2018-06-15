An incomplete list of ways women already ‘take responsibility’ for their safety

After the body of 22-year-old comedian Eurydice Dixon was found in a Melbourne park this week, Victoria Police Superintendent David Clayton issued a familiar warning for the community: "take responsibility for your safety". "Make sure people know where you are and if you’ve got a mobile phone carry it and if you’ve got any concerns at all call the police."

This statement failed to note a couple of things. First, the fact that Dixon did have her phone on her at the time and was in fact messaging a friend about her safety. Second, the myriad ways women already "take responsibility" for their safety. Here's a brief summary: