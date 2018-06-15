All the times Barnaby Joyce has ‘broken his silence’ this year
Our former deputy PM is truly Australia's most enigmatic and reserved politician. Here are all the groundbreaking times he's spoken out.
Jun 15, 2018
Our former deputy PM is truly Australia's most enigmatic and reserved politician. Here are all the groundbreaking times he's spoken out.
Since Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion was first splashed across the front page of The Daily Telegraph in February, the couple have repeatedly begged for privacy. But, as has been noted, Joyce can't help himself; he has been conducting interviews, lobbying MPs and making calls for privacy laws, including while on leave.
And nearly every time he does, the news media collectively cries that he's broken his silence.