Sections Menu

Media

Jun 15, 2018

All the times Barnaby Joyce has ‘broken his silence’ this year

Our former deputy PM is truly Australia's most enigmatic and reserved politician. Here are all the groundbreaking times he's spoken out.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Barnaby Joyce

Since Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion was first splashed across the front page of The Daily Telegraph in February, the couple have repeatedly begged for privacy. But, as has been noted, Joyce can't help himself; he has been conducting interviews, lobbying MPs and making calls for privacy laws, including while on leave.

And nearly every time he does, the news media collectively cries that he's broken his silence. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close