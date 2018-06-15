Australians living longer than ever — but girls’ suicide a looming concern

While we're bombarded with claims of an "obesity epidemic" and an "obesity crisis" and Australians being manipulated by the sinister "Big Sugar", Australians are, inconveniently, living longer and healthier than ever, with some worrying exceptions.

Recent data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on the "fatal burden" -- the years of life lost from individual diseases and conditions -- shows that in 2015 Years of Life Lost (YLL) per 1000 population for all Australians fell by 5.5% compared to 2011, as part of a nearly 20% fall since 2003. That means that the average numbers of years of life lost to disease every year, as a proportion of the whole population, has dropped by nearly a fifth since the early 2000s.