Rundle: the Voice to Parliament sounds like a very bad deal
The Voice to Parliament, part three of the Uluru deal, seems like it can only end with the Senate and House throwing Indigenous people under the bus.
Jun 14, 2018
The Voice to Parliament, part three of the Uluru deal, seems like it can only end with the Senate and House throwing Indigenous people under the bus.
6 thoughts on “Rundle: the Voice to Parliament sounds like a very bad deal”
IDGI either Guy. I’m aware that I’m white with no background in Indigenous culture, so it isn’t necessarily mine to “get”, and the problems you have outlined seem obvious to me as well but it might be worth co-writing this with someone in a better position to talk about those criticisms and whether there is an answer from the point of view of Indigenous Australians or whether the average Indigenous Australian in the street is as non-plussed about it as you or I.
There is only one solution for Indigenous people in Australia. …..abandon racial identity politics and join the modern world. We have been watching 40 years of white guilt throw money at the ‘problem’ with little or no result.
We have seen Indigenous ‘self’management’ of taxpayers money through ATSIC; an entity mired in graft and corruption and dissolved by the agreement of both sides of politics.
The hard truth is that Indigenous people need real jobs, and self sufficiency which cannot be had in the outback communities and the only solution is to get the able bodied off the communities to work in the real economy elsewhere.
If Tongan workers can be imported to pick fruit and trim plantations in Australia, why cannot Indigenous people on Communities do likewise?
IDGI either Guy. Where are the legal minds able and willing to interpret, advise? “There comes a time when “someone” can be silent no longer . . . . and speak”. Where the (expletive) are the leaders hiding? Thanks Guy / Bernard who have both come out today because so many Australians DGI; but more importantly, don’t care.
As an analogy “A treaty constituted first peoples and settlers/arrivals, as equals, ..” that worked so well for Palestinians.
The land was stolen, there can never be an equitable arrangement with the conquerors.
Rob a bank of a mill, give back a couple of grand – yeah, that’s fair.
And this is before we consider the intrinsic racism of saying genes rool, KO.
I do get it, Guy. The proposal is for a VOICE to parliament, in circumstances where most aboriginal peoples Australia have been treated as outcasts in their own land. All the legislative stuff is beside the point.
It is true that most Australians have little voice. The loudest, most far reaching voice in Australia is that of the US citizen, Rupert Murdoch. Somehow, the legislation against foreign influence will ignore him. Some Australian citizens have a little say through Fairfax, local papers, Crikey and the Guardian and also on broadcast media. Many with a voice on broadcast media say little on anything of importance. On the other hand, the ABC and SBS give some voice to Australians on matters of importance (eg. “The Drum”, “Q&A”) and also give some voice to descendants of our first peoples.
While Australian democracy is pretty hollow for most Australians, it has until recently been completely hollow for our first peoples. The voice to parliament will give them a significant voice for the first time. In the distant future, when all Australians have an equal say in our laws and policies, there will be no need for an aboriginal voice to parliament and people like that US citizen, Rupert Murdoch, will not have a disproportionate influence over what we think.
In the meantime, I do get it
Between 1990 and 2005 ATSIC was a representative body for Aboriginal people only, with elections held every three years (conducted by the AEC) covering the entire continent, using cross-border family/tribe constituencies that were based in Aboriginal historical linkages not white colonial history (look up the map of ATSIC Regions and Zones, its a beautiful thing). This enabled them to build and experience democratic norms that we all take for granted. The process of enrolling Aboriginal people in very remote communities also got them onto the Commonwealth Electoral Roll (for federal elections) and kept them on the rolls and voting; the process of learning how to vote was undertaken by Aboriginal teachers and local elders and nurtured the leaders we see now; these activities united communities on lands recognised by Aboriginal people and often obscure to us. It was a growing thing that both major parties disliked because they could not control it. ATSIC was managed by Aboriginal people themselves and, given time and patience, provided a representative “voice” to relay their message to the rest of us, in a manner we could understand. Then a couple of “bad eggs”, blown up by the Murdoch press into a national scandal, gave Howard the opportunity to repeal the legislation and destroy the entire democratic project, with the help of the ALP, which shamefully backed Howard and killed ATSIC dead. The entire construct is still there in the repealed legislation, including the Regions and Zones established by the Aboriginal people after a huge amount of cooperative effort over the early years of preparation, and could be revived in a newly conceived format fit for the times. Think about it as a journey not a destination, it was about empowerment and it worked, as a continuous process of democratic education and engagement. A decade later, Aboriginal people are falling off the Electoral Roll at an alarming rate, and their involvement in federal/state/territory elections is diminishing fast, especially in the Northern Territory. Think about why this is happening, and who likes it that way.