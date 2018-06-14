Media Files: Rebel Wilson defamation damages slashed

Appeal overturns Rebel Wilson's record payout, Sunday Night is going to try to cover Margaret River, the Murdochs are looking at a pretty payout, and other media tidbits of the day.

Rebel Wilson damages slashed. Actress Rebel Wilson has had her record defamation damages payout slashed in an appeal. Wilson was awarded $4.5 million including special damages by the Victorian Supreme Court in a case against Bauer Media over articles published by Woman's Day. Bauer appealed the damages bill and this morning it was cut down to general damages only, of $600,000. The Court of Appeal founds she had not sufficiently proved that she'd lost Hollywood roles because of the articles. Wilson has said she was going to donate the money to charity, which she reiterated on Twitter last night.