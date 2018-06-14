Sections Menu

Federal

Jun 14, 2018

How 2014 ushered in the new police state era in Australia

A confluence of factors has meant that the past four years have seen the development of a police state in Australia aimed at punishing dissent. But ultimate responsibility lies with voters.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Why has the drift to an anti-dissent police state in Australia accelerated since 2014? It's a conjunction, or perhaps coincidence, of several factors.

The Liberals' illiberalism

The purported liberalism of the Liberal Party is only ever heard of in opposition. When Labor's then-Attorney-General Nicola Roxon raised a data retention scheme, the opposition Liberal partyroom expressed concern and George Brandis and Malcolm Turnbull condemned it. After a change of government, Brandis and Turnbull led the charge to implement what they had condemned in opposition. Being in government literally erases the liberalism of Liberal moderates, who transform into national security hardliners the moment they obtain power. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close