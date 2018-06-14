Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Average night, tight finish -- House Rules (1.19 million) and Masterchef (1.12 million) were the most watched non-news programs nationally. But Masterchef was well ahead of House Rules in the metros, 860,000 to 732,000. Everyone (well Nine, Ten and Seven) claimed something from last night. In the end I went for an early bed.

Seven’s night again in the regions with the 6pm News on top with 580,000 followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 468,000, closely followed by House Rules in third with 465,000. Home and Away was fourth with 415,000 and fifth was the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 384,000.