Sections Menu

Federal

Jun 13, 2018

The faceless bureaucracy that’s pushing us down the road to a police state

Australia's transition to an anti-dissent police state reflects a bureaucratic system intent of extending itself, and politicians who have an interest in allowing it to.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Once you discern a pattern of actions that are intended to establish a specific kind of anti-dissent police state, the next question is who is responsible, and why. Merely asserting it's the fault of "the government" or of individual politicians, doesn't help. There will always be ambitious or power-hungry politicians, or politicians who value control and authority over freedom. The question is what has failed to restrain them, or why systemic factors have enabled them to have their way. 

The actions we itemised yesterday derive from three separate sources.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close