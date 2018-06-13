The faceless bureaucracy that’s pushing us down the road to a police state
Australia's transition to an anti-dissent police state reflects a bureaucratic system intent of extending itself, and politicians who have an interest in allowing it to.
Jun 13, 2018
Once you discern a pattern of actions that are intended to establish a specific kind of anti-dissent police state, the next question is who is responsible, and why. Merely asserting it's the fault of "the government" or of individual politicians, doesn't help. There will always be ambitious or power-hungry politicians, or politicians who value control and authority over freedom. The question is what has failed to restrain them, or why systemic factors have enabled them to have their way.
The actions we itemised yesterday derive from three separate sources.