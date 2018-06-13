Side View: the week in Trump

THE WEEK IN TRUMP

So Trump’s dealmaking genius in Singapore produced a major concession to North Korea and China in exchange merely for something various Kims have promised before, but what does “denuclearisation” actually mean? See, there’s your problem right there.

With the smoke still wafting from the ruins of the G7, former senior US diplomat Strobe Talbott explains exactly why Russia should not be anywhere near the G7. Also, Miranda Carter offers a history lesson on what happens when an idiot is allowed to run a major power — just a world war and the conditions for the rise of the greatest evil in history. Uh-huh.