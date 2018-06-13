Now the real game begins between the US and North Korea
The flag-waving of the Trump-Kim summit may suggest the fateful proposition of peace in our time, but the list of unknowns is too great to bank on any one outcome.
President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un have bested their doubters and not only smiled and shaken hands but have signed off on a document committing to the Holy Grail of contemporary diplomacy -- the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
Both will be able to go home with a win in their pocket and great visuals for their respective masses. But what comes next, and how easily is this hard work undone?