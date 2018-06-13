Media Files: Kim-Trump meeting gets front-page treatment
Foes or bros: as usual, front pages across the globe shed a unique light on the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Jun 13, 2018
Trump and Kim get the front page treatment, Garnaut faces court, public broadcasting attacked across the globe, and other media tidbits of the day.
Foes or bros? The big news story of the day is undoubtedly the meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The story dominated front pages in Australia today.