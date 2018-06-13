Sections Menu

Media

Jun 13, 2018

Media Adviser: burnout doesn’t need to be part of a journo’s job

The media's known for being a high-stress environment. Maybe it's time for it to take on the support systems of other high-stress industries.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

Share

unread emails burnout

Media Adviser is an advice column from journalist and psychotherapist Rebekah Holt that offers insight on recurring media dramas and their related ethical dilemmas.

Q: It feels like everyone in my newsroom is dropping like flies with burnout. Is it just a reality we have to deal with on the job, or is there something wrong with the industry? I worry that the levels of anxiety I experience mean I'm just not cut out for the job in the first place. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close