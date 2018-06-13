Sections Menu

The World

Jun 13, 2018

Is Malaysia spying on its students in Australia?

Malaysian student activists in Australia have accused Malaysia's Special Branch of monitoring them — and not for the first time.

Jeremy Nadel

Freelance journalist

Share

bersih malaysia

Protesters at a Bersih rally against Malaysian electoral corruption.

Malaysian students in Queensland believe that operatives of Malaysia’s police intelligence agency -- Special Branch -- filmed, photographed and took notes on them while they were passing on their ballot papers for the national election last month.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close