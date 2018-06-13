Is Malaysia spying on its students in Australia?
Malaysian student activists in Australia have accused Malaysia's Special Branch of monitoring them — and not for the first time.
Protesters at a Bersih rally against Malaysian electoral corruption.
Malaysian students in Queensland believe that operatives of Malaysia’s police intelligence agency -- Special Branch -- filmed, photographed and took notes on them while they were passing on their ballot papers for the national election last month.