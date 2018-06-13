Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Jun 13, 2018

It’s not just the jury system that fails us

Crikey readers respond to a critique of how Australian courts deal with sexual assault, and speculation of an increasing police state.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

judge court

Some heavy stories provoked responses from Crikey readers yesterday. Firstly, Bri Lee's account of the courts' potential inabilities to fairly deal with sexual assault cases. Secondly, Bernard Keane's breakdown of the government's concerning policies that bring us closer to a police state. 

Who would have thought it was the Trump-Kim summit that would bring some levity?

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close