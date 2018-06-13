Sections Menu

Business

Jun 13, 2018

After an unfair coup, Grant King should be re-appointed to the BHP board

Grant King's ignominious exit from the BHP Billiton board may have been a big moment for director accountability in Australia, but it was an entirely inconsistent one.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

Grant King BHP

The departure of Grant King from the BHP Billiton board last year was a pivotal moment for director accountability in Australia. It also set a new benchmark which will be hard to follow.

The former Origin Energy CEO faced a coordinated push by institutional investors and the proxy advisory firm Ownership Matters, concerned by the LNG write-offs at Origin and ill-disciplined debt-funded capital allocation decisions. King spent 16 years as Origin CEO and did a good job for most of that time, so much so that he was deemed suitable in November 2016 to replace Catherine Livingstone as President of the Business Council of Australia.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Business

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close