After an unfair coup, Grant King should be re-appointed to the BHP board

The departure of Grant King from the BHP Billiton board last year was a pivotal moment for director accountability in Australia. It also set a new benchmark which will be hard to follow.

The former Origin Energy CEO faced a coordinated push by institutional investors and the proxy advisory firm Ownership Matters, concerned by the LNG write-offs at Origin and ill-disciplined debt-funded capital allocation decisions. King spent 16 years as Origin CEO and did a good job for most of that time, so much so that he was deemed suitable in November 2016 to replace Catherine Livingstone as President of the Business Council of Australia.