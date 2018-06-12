Inside the scandal dividing Beijing’s foreign media community

China's expat media community has been divided by allegations of inappropriate behaviour and bickering, after the president of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China was felled by a scandal earlier this year.

Jon Kaiman, the LA Times bureau chief, is currently suspended from his paper after two women published accusations of sexual misconduct against him. The first, Laura Tucker, was his housemate who, in January, published a post on Medium in which she described a 2013 sexual encounter with Kaiman that was initially consensual, then got out of control. In the post she states that she "explicitly voiced [her] lack of consent", then felt "pressured into sex".