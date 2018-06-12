Sections Menu

Media

Jun 12, 2018

The numbers Australian media can’t afford to ignore

News Corp claim revenue driven by reader "trust" has more than offset the decline in advertising dollars. But there's a hard ceiling on those figures that newspapers can't afford to ignore.

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

Share

News Corp reader revenues

The chase is on as traditional media searches for reader revenues -- persuading readers, listeners, viewers to pay directly for digital content, rather than rely on the indirect funding of advertising. After about 15 years of catastrophic decline in advertising and print circulation, there’s almost a giddiness in the air, a sense that there is a way out of the crisis for mass media.

The boomlet in reader revenues is flattening out the declining income curve, at least temporarily. In their latest quarterly report, News Corp boasted “strong paid digital subscriber growth at mastheads” while in their earlier mid-year report, Fairfax Media said “net paid digital subscriptions [had] recorded their strongest uplift in four years".

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close