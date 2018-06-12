The numbers Australian media can’t afford to ignore

The chase is on as traditional media searches for reader revenues -- persuading readers, listeners, viewers to pay directly for digital content, rather than rely on the indirect funding of advertising. After about 15 years of catastrophic decline in advertising and print circulation, there’s almost a giddiness in the air, a sense that there is a way out of the crisis for mass media.

The boomlet in reader revenues is flattening out the declining income curve, at least temporarily. In their latest quarterly report, News Corp boasted “strong paid digital subscriber growth at mastheads” while in their earlier mid-year report, Fairfax Media said “net paid digital subscriptions [had] recorded their strongest uplift in four years".