What would success look like for Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un?
The hard work of the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is already complete; now we just wait to see if the two play nicely.
Jun 12, 2018
The fact that President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have engaged in talks this morning means this meeting will already be deemed a success. All they have to do now is walk away saying they have agreed in principle to some relatively low-level matters and leave the details to their officials.
Much of the content of the meeting will have already been addressed in preliminary discussions between US and North Korean representatives. So long as the two leaders can stay on script, the process should proceed without problem.
I think one thing is for certain. No matter the outcome, Trump will claim it as the successiest success of all time, ever. Something the likes no other person in history has achieved.