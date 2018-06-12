Joyce and Campion drop privacy complaint, farewell to two veteran journalists, Google steps onto Seven's turf, plus other media tidbits of the day.

Campion drops privacy complaint. Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion has reportedly dropped a privacy complaint she submitted to the Australian Press Council over photographs The Daily Telegraph took of her while pregnant. Campion told 9Finance last week she'd dropped the complaint so she can "focus on motherhood".