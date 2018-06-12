Sections Menu

Jun 12, 2018

Media Files: Campion drops privacy complaint

Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion has reportedly dropped a privacy complaint she submitted to the Australian Press Council over photographs The Daily Telegraph took of her while pregnant.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Campion drops privacy complaint. Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion has reportedly dropped a privacy complaint she submitted to the Australian Press Council over photographs The Daily Telegraph took of her while pregnant. Campion told 9Finance last week she'd dropped the complaint so she can "focus on motherhood".

