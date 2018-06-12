Home Affairs admits involvement in ‘good Muslims’ recruitment scheme

This past autumn, academic and Crikey contributor Shakira Hussein took in a decent meal and an agreeable view of Sydney Harbour. This past weekend, The Saturday Paper published what would quickly become her widely read account of that day spent in Woolloomooloo. The piece, of particular interest to Gosford’s rebel reverend Rod Bower and anonymous others who had attended similar events, reveals a little more than we Australians have previously seen about the state work often known in the West as Countering Violent Extremism (CVE).

Read it. It’s very good. But, it does omit all details of the lunch. So today, Crikey exclusively reveals Hussein enjoyed an assortment of Lebanese-themed vitals and a fruit plate of mid-to-premium quality.