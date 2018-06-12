Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven won Sunday and Monday nights -- easily in fact. House Rules last night had its best audience so far this season, 1.40 million, and widened the gap on Masterchef which scraped together 1.16 million. But House Rules again failed to top the million viewer mark in the metros with 861,000, depending on a strong showing in the regions. Masterchef with 885,000 viewers was more popular in the metros.

Both programs and the ABC did much better than Nine’s weak reboot of Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation which could only manage 807,000 nationally from 7.30 to 8.45 pm. The average audience for 7.30 (854,000) and Back Roads at 8pm (972,000) was 913,000 for the hour. And an hour later at 8.30pm, Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten again won the battle of the Melbourne comedians 1.02 million national viewers.