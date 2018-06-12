Crikey Worm: Trump gets ready to rumble

ALL EYES ON SINGAPORE

Expectations are high as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prepare for a historic meeting at Singapore’s Sentosa Island this morning, to be held roughly around 11am AEST.

Ahead of the historic meeting, The Australian ($) has published a handy guide to what everyone says they want from today (i.e. North Korea’s denuclearisation), what they really want (i.e. recognition as a nuclear state), the recent history between the countries, and foreign relations within the region.

While the summit will in all likelihood not result in any immediate policy changes, we at least know that Jong-un had fun at a Singapore bar and that Trump has had time to seriously tank relations with Canada.

IT’S NOT EASY BEIN’ GREEN

Analysis by The Australia Institute has found that, in the absence of emissions regulation, Australia is set for continued increases in emissions from the transport sector and that recent savings in energy are unlikely to be maintained.

According to The Age, the National Energy Emissions Audit has found that diesel’s surge over petrol is responsible for the transport industry’s increased carbon pollution. It also noted that emissions from the energy sector are likely to fall much slower, flatline, or even increase after the closure of Victoria’s Halewood station (Australia’s most carbon-intensive plant) helped drop energy emissions in 2017.

Total emissions in Australia are now set to increase for the fourth year running. The Australia Institute has argued that the government’s plan for 26-28% cuts on 2005 levels by 2030 are “grossly inadequate”, given the country’s high per capita emissions. They have instead suggested a 45-63% target.

The Coalition has refused calls to increase the federal target, and is also facing scrutiny over its $500,000/pa scientific committee on wind turbine health impacts. The committee had one single face-to-face meeting over a two-year period, had work repeatedly rejected by research journals, and offered not a one piece of official advice.

SHOCK AT SYDNEY LIGHT RAIL

A 15-year-old girl has been hospitalised after sustaining an electric shock while walking near an “exposed wire” at Sydney CBD’s light rail construction.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that an investigation has been launched by Roads and Maritime Services after Anna Lambden, who was walking through Sydney’s Ultimo Road and George Street in wet socks at the time, collapsed to the ground in the foetal position and was hospitalised Sunday afternoon.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Being direct about fighting racism doesn’t sit well with some people. That’s perhaps one reason why some have suggested that the office of Race Discrimination Commissioner be renamed or redefined, that it should be called the Community Relations Commissioner or something similar. Dr Tim Soutphommasane

In a speech released ahead of its delivery later today, the outgoing-Racial Discrimination Commissioner hits back at Australian officials pushing for a more “conciliatory” title. Weirdly, almost everyone advocating for the softer touch, from LNP Senator Ian Macdonald to Attorney-General Christian Porter to even Soutphommasane’s boss at the Human Rights Commission Rosalind Croucher, happens to be white.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Brisbane

A senate inquiry into the effect of red tape on childcare will hear from the Centre for Independent Studies, the Australian Childcare Alliance (NSW branch) and the Department of Education and Training among other groups.

A Women in Mining & Resources Queensland panel will discuss the state’s renewable energy future at McCullough Robertson Lawyers. Panelists will include Adani Australia Renewables CEO Jennifer Purdie, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy’s Kathie Standen, ERM Power’s Michelle Barry, McCullough Robertson’s Louise Horrocks, and renewable business expert and advisor Susan Mallan.

Melbourne

The Victorian Public Accounts and Estimates Committee will hear from Finance and Multicultural Affairs Minister Robin Scott and Housing, Disability, Mental Health, Equality, and Creative Industries Minister Martin Foley .

The Smart Energy Council will hold a summit featuring Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio and a range of other expert speakers in the field.

Spokespeople for Victoria’s environment department will hold a presser concerning the deaths of about 100 wedge-tailed eagles on farmland in eastern Victoria.

A new research centre aimed at creating low-energy electronics, the ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics, will be launched at Monash University.

Darwin

The Northern Territory’s Estimates Committee will hear from Independent MLA Kezia Purick and NT Treasurer, Minister for Children, and Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics Nicole Manison.

Devonport, Tasmania

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek will join Senator Anne Urquhart and former MP Justine Keay to discuss the party’s planned tax cuts for people earning less than $125,000 a year.

Sydney

Professor Marcia Langton will present the fourth Annual Kep Enderby Memorial Lecture at The Australian Human Rights Commission.

Dr Tim Soutphommasane will address the National Forum on Racial Tolerance and Community Harmony.

Day one of RFi Group’s two-day Australian Retail Banking Summit 2018, to include a ceremony for retail banking awards.

Perth

The Commissioner for Children and Young People WA will host a seminar on addressing children and young people with harmful sexual behaviours. It will feature Senior Program Advisor at Victoria’s Dept. of Health and Human Services Lisa Rodda, NSW Health Clinical Adviser Sexual and Violent Behaviour Dale Holliday , and UniSA lecturer in child development, protection and educational psychology Dr Lesley-Anne Ey .

The inaugural Peer Connect Conference will connect people with disabilities and their family members/carers to WA’s Peer Support Networks at the Perth Convention Centre. Keynote speaker Sam Paior , from disability support group The Growing Space, will address the “Nuts and Bolts of the NDIS”.

Richard Denniss will hold his WA launch for his Quarterly Essay, “Dead Right: How Neoliberalism Ate Itself and What Comes Next”.

Adelaide

Director of UniSA’s Centre for Housing, Urban and Regional Planning Professor Chris Leishman will present “Research Tuesdays: Homeground Disadvantage”, a discussion of Australia’s housing situation. He will be joined by panel guests UniSA Associate Professor and Healthy Cities Research Group leader Emma Baker, UniSA’s Healthy Cities Research Group research fellow Dr Lyrian Daniel, and Housing Choices Australia Managing Director Michael Lennon.

Sentosa Island, Singapore

US President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel (11am AEST).

THE COMMENTARIAT

Disbanding might be the only option for Australia’s special ops — C. August Elliott (The Age): “The facts have been laid before us. It’s high time we came to terms with the chequered history of our special forces in Afghanistan. Where last year, leaked inquiry documents shone a spotlight on the disquiet of some within Army ranks, this year many of the allegations levelled against Australia’s special forces have come from the mouths of Afghans themselves, adding volume to the ever-growing whistleblower orchestra inside Defence.”

Small steps towards justice — Daniel James (IndigenousX): “The South Australian government this week scrapped the idea of a treaty with its Aboriginal communities. The federal government continues to ignore and misrepresent the Uluru Statement gifted in good faith by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders. The Northern Territory government this week have floated the idea of a treaty for their constituents. And the rest of the country is watching. Watching what’s happening in Victoria. There’s a great deal happening.”

