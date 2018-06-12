Turnbull needs to free his broken wagon from crazy train of zealots
Crikey readers respond to Malcolm Turnbull's latest moves on "foreign interference" and the unending Ramsay Centre saga.
Jun 12, 2018
There was a common theme in responses to Crikey articles last Friday: Turnbull needs to get his head in the game. From his government's push towards a "surveillance state", to his direct responses to the exhausting Ramsay Centre saga, the PM is toeing the line of the extreme right wing.
Are those his true colours, or is he just yet to stand up to those within his own party?