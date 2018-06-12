Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Jun 12, 2018

Turnbull needs to free his broken wagon from crazy train of zealots 

Crikey readers respond to Malcolm Turnbull's latest moves on "foreign interference" and the unending Ramsay Centre saga.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

Malcolm Turnbull Christian Porter

There was a common theme in responses to Crikey articles last Friday: Turnbull needs to get his head in the game. From his government's push towards a "surveillance state", to his direct responses to the exhausting Ramsay Centre saga, the PM is toeing the line of the extreme right wing.

Are those his true colours, or is he just yet to stand up to those within his own party?

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close