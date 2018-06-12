Australia’s economic ‘surge’ isn’t as great as the media claim
Last week, Treasurer Scott Morrison preached, with the fervour of a televangelist, Australia's modest 3.1% economic growth. And the mainstream media lapped it up.
Jun 12, 2018
Last week, Treasurer Scott Morrison preached, with the fervour of a televangelist, Australia's modest 3.1% economic growth. And the mainstream media lapped it up.
Once again the mainstream media are in lock-step misreporting Australia’s economy.
Most reports last week hailed the 1.0% quarterly and 3.1% annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP) as a success: