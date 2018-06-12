Sections Menu

Economy

Jun 12, 2018

Australia’s economic ‘surge’ isn’t as great as the media claim

Last week, Treasurer Scott Morrison preached, with the fervour of a televangelist, Australia's modest 3.1% economic growth. And the mainstream media lapped it up.

Alan Austin — Freelance journalist

Alan Austin

Freelance journalist

Share

Once again the mainstream media are in lock-step misreporting Australia’s economy.

Most reports last week hailed the 1.0% quarterly and 3.1% annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP) as a success:

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close