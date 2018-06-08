Australians’ wealth is tied up in housing. That’s not a good thing.
Jun 8, 2018
A new report shows Australian wealth has skyrocketed, but that's not as great as it sounds. What happens when all this money is tied up in housing?
Australia’s economy has gone so well that we’ve ended up on a pretty weird list: we show up in the top 20 countries for growth of wealth over the last decade.
This data comes from New World Wealth and shows up in a new report from AFRAsia, a bank based in Mauritius.
Unfortunately Australia’s wealth has been tied up in housing since the 1970’s when manufacturing began to give way to cheap foreign imports and banks began to fund the conversion of fibro worker’s houses to brick veneers, an on-going, suburban vanity project.
“A dwelling house, as such, adds nothing to the income of its inhabitants” wrote another author on the same subject some time ago.
Such a non wealth producing asset then has to be subsidised by the other productive sectors of the economy, doesn’t it?
At the rate we’re going in ten years we will be a “third world” country basically servants to China (and the multi nationals) as they reap the benefits of our natural resources which we’re giving to them hand over foot! We’re fooked!
True, Jason. Phillip Lowe’s comments on the illusory nature of ‘wealth’ increase from higher house prices is dead right, and good to hear it from the highest echelons of economic reasoning.
Trouble is, many households don’t see it that way, and they might not be as fiscally responsible as they should be.
The converse, which you don’t mention, and which is most significant, is that real money is pulled out of the economy because mortgage payments drain families of the capacity to spend on other things. A whole generation is now paying off mortgages that are multiples of what they could have paid if this were ever managed well. John Howard only saw the upside of the rise in house prices, and didn’t get this argument of illusory wealth. He genuinely thought it was a good thing, as any suburban accountant without any real understanding of numbers might do.
And house prices have never been an issue of the demand and supply of homes, it has always been about the demand and supply of credit. Banks were allowed virtual open slather, and why would they pull their heads in when there were bonuses to be had.
A largely de-regulated finance industry makes us all poorer, and this is just another example.