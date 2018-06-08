Meet the group that defends Israel by condemning it
An organisation of Israeli Defence Force veterans is attempting to bring to light the reality of life in occupied Palestine. But they are far from anti-Zionists.
Jun 8, 2018
Israeli Defence Force soldiers
The number of protesters on the Gaza-Israel border killed by Israeli soldiers rises each day, recently claiming an infant and a young paramedic. Listening to certain spokespeople in Australia, one is left with the impression that it’s all the fault of others -- Hamas, the protesters themselves, the ABC or even The Australian.