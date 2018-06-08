Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night in total people, the main channels and the key demos. Ten’s MasterChef did well with 1.14 million nationally and the most watched non-news program. For yet another week, Seven’s modest The Front Bar with 228,000 viewers in Melbourne flogged the expensive Nine’s Eddie McGuire AFL Footy Show with 167,000. That saw The Front Bar finish as the 6th most watched program in Melbourne last night, while the Footy Show was 13th.

In the metros the ABC’s 7.30 had one of its worst nights four years -- 442,000, putting it behind The 7pm Project with 501,000 and Ten News with 445,000 (for the first time in yonks, if not all time). The 7pm Project had 730,000 viewers nationally, 7.30 had 681,000 and Ten News had 631,000. 7.30 could try to blame a weak lead-in from the 7pm ABC News, but with 657,000 in the metros and 999,000 nationally last night, that excuse didn’t wash. A drop of nearly 22% nationally is the result of bored viewers looking elsewhere.