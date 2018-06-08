It’s not about ‘foreign interference’. It’s about curbing transparency.
The foreign interference laws are a cover for a dramatic expansion in secrecy laws — one that has only partly been thwarted.
Attorney-General Christian Porter
One of the government's few recent successes has been convincing the media that the "foreign interference" laws currently before parliament and subject to yesterday's Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security report are actually about foreign interference.